Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,594

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,594 ($21.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,220.50 ($16.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70). The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,304.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,396.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

