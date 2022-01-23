Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $29.27

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,575,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,181,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.