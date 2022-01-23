Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $16.42

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 45,778,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,167,066. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

