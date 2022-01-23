Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $605.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.47 and a 200-day moving average of $624.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

