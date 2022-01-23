Brokers Set Expectations for Camtek Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Camtek in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of CAMT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

