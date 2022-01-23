Brokers Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

