Burger Swap Hits Market Cap of $30.57 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004868 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $30.57 million and $10.85 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00044434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,817,612 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

