Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $456,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 594.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

