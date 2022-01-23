Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

