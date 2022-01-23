Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.20% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

CZR opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

