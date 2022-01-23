California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.67 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

