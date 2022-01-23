California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,523 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

