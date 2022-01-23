California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,179 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,665 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $24,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $64,771,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

