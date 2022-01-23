California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,640 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

NYSE PKG opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

