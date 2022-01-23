Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

