Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

