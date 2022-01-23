Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Camtek posted sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

