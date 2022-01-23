Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

