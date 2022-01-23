Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLKLF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $5.15 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

