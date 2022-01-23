Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of CP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

