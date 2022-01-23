Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Shares of CP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
