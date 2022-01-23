Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $55.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

