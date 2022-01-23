Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

CS stock opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

