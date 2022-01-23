Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 335735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

