Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.