Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,174,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,064,000 after acquiring an additional 208,593 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,995,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,223,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of PG opened at $162.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

