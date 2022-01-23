Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,747,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $590,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

