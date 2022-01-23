Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of CCL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.