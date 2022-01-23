CashHand (CHND) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last Week

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CashHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $39,498.99 and approximately $93.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028248 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 143.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,220 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

