CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

