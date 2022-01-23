CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 2,223 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.72 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

