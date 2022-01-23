CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $219,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

