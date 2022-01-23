CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases Shares of 3,350 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

