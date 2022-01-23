Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $571.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

