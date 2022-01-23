CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CBTX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

