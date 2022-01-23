Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

CNTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Centogene stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -2.05. Centogene has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.91 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Centogene will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.