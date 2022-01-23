Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.94 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 1563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

Specifically, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

