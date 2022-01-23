Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor Sells 5,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.