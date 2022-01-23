Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

