Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

