Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

