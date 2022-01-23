CI Investments Inc. Buys 4,935 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

