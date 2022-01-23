CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,388 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Repligen by 118.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $183.81 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.