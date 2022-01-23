CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 634.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $319.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $367.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

