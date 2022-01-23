CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

