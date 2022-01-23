CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,204 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

