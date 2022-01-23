CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 382 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

