CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

