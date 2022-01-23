CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 956,416 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.0% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,373,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 509,635 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

