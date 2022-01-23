CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

