CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $260,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.